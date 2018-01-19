Water pressure, boiler issues cause school closures

At least three schools are closed Friday because of maintenance issues with boiler systems and low water pressure.

Due to issues with boilers stemming from the recent cold snap, all SUSLA campuses will be closed on Friday, January 19, except for the Downtown Shreveport Airport location.

That includes SUSLA's main campus on MLK, Metro, and Newton Smith.

All campuses are expected to resume normal operations on Monday.

St John Berchmans and Loyola College Prep are also closed Friday due to low water pressure.

