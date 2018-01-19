Woman airlifted after being injured in Sarepta fire

A woman was rescued from a house fire and is in the process of being airlifted to University Health from a sports field near Main Street with what were described as life-threatening injuries. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Fire crews in Sarepta, LA are on the scene of a house fire and have requested the help of the Cullen Fire Department in Webster Parish. (Source: Josh Robberson/ KSLA News 12)

One woman is recovering after narrowly escaping a fire in Sarepta.

Representatives from the Webster Parish sheriff's office say crews started working the house fire on Thomas Street around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters from Sarepta Fire District 5 on scene say a woman was trapped inside the house.

Authorities say firefighters kicked in the front door and found the woman lying in the doorway suffering from smoke inhalation.

The woman was rescued and airlifted to University Health from a sports field near Main Street.

The woman's family tells KSLA News 12 that she was stabilized at the hospital and is expected to survive.

Sarepta Fire District 5 Chief Billy Dorsey says the cause of the fire is still under investigations and an official cause will be determined by the Fire Marshall.

"Just preliminary right now, of course we have to wait for the fire marshal to confirm, but it appears to have been a burner, a gas burner on a stove that was left on," said Dorsey.

Firefighters say there were also two juveniles inside the house when the fire started who made it out safely.

