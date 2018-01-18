Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of sex offender

A Crime Stoppers tip leads to the arrest of a reported sex offender Wednesday.

Shreveport Police Department’s Warrants Unit followed up on a Crime Stoppers tip and arrested 33-year-old Belen Blanco on an outstanding warrant for failing to fulfill his sex-offender registration obligations.

Blanco was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

SPD urges all citizens to be aware of sex offenders in their area.

Anybody can find the information at www.icrimewatch.net/caddo.

