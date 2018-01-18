Man accused of putting brown capsules in Aleve bottles

A Natchitoches man is behind bars for reportedly tampering with an over-the-counter medicine at a Natchitoches retail store last year.

Maurice, Bobb, 32, is charged with theft by fraud, mingling harmful substance, criminal mischief and two counts of failure to appear in court.

Natchitoches authorities received a complaint Dec. 30 from a concerned citizen about an unknown substance found inside an Aleve bottle from Walmart.

Authorities found capsules filled with an unknown brown substance.

Surveillance video from Walmart shows an unknown person buying 5 boxes of Aleve and returning them the next day.

Detectives say they were able to identify the person and vehicle seen in the surveillance video as Bobb.

Authorities say a search of Bobb’s residence in the 500 block of Keegan Drive turned up Cayenne, a dietary supplement used for metabolism support.

The container had capsules identical to those found in the Aleve bottles, investigators say.

Bobb reportedly told police he placed the Cayenne capsules in the Aleve bottles and returned the items for cash.

All capsules are being sent to the crime lab for analysis.

Any safety seals that are broken should be returned to the store immediately.

If there is any evidence of foul play, such as unknown substances inside the packaging, please contact police.

