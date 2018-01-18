Attempted murder suspect turns himself in 1 month later

A man wanted in connection with a stabbing at a downtown Shreveport nightclub turned himself into the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning.

Phillip Yong, 23, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Back on Dec. 17, 2017, Shreveport police were called to the 400 block of Spring Street at the Sand Bar on reports of a large fight.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Matthew Scontrino and 45-year-old Frederick Fuggins with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Both were taken to University Health hospital.

After police spoke with victims and witnesses, they learned the two victims were trying to de-escalate the situation when Yong reportedly stabbed both of the men.

Yong turned himself into deputies just before 11:30 a.m. He remains at Caddo Correctional Center without bond.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.