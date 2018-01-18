CSRA to host job fair on Saturday to fill 200 positions

The CSRA is holding a job fair on Saturday to fill 200 positions.

Looking for a job in the Shreveport/Bossier City area? The CSRA is holding a job fair on Saturday to fill 200 positions.

The event is from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Integrated Technology Center at 6310 E. Texas Street in Bossier City.

Basic qualifications include:

Technical and customer service experience along with extensive PC troubleshooting skills.

IT certifications a plus

Must be a U.S. citizen

Candidate should bring a digital copy of resume, printed copy of resume and two forms of identification.

