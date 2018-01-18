Woman dies 3 days after being hurt in wreck that also injured infant

A woman who was ejected from a vehicle during a rollover wreck earlier this week has died, a hospital official says.

Destini Ruffins, 23, was being treated at University Health in Shreveport since being critically hurt in the accident about 8:30 a.m. Monday at Louisiana Highway 3132 at West 70th Street.

Her year-old child who also was hurt in the wreck has been released from the hospital.

