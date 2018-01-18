Former Southwest Arkansas lawmaker facing theft charges

A former Southwest Arkansas lawmaker is facing theft charges.

Fonda Hawthorne was booked Thursday morning in Little River County Jail after being charged with theft.

She is accused of stealing money from the Little River County Chamber of Commerce while serving as the chamber’s executive director.

Hawthorne was a former state representative for District 4 which includes Little River County.

The chamber office has no comment at this time.

Hawthorne's bond was set at $7,500.

Her next court date is Jan. 30th for arraignment.

