Bossier Parish principal goes viral with snow day PSA

A Bossier Parish principal is taking social media by storm. Andrew Coleman busted a move or two earlier this week to tell his teachers they were having a snow day.

"Teachers I must warn you, check your emails that were sent this morning," Coleman said singing.

Coleman is the principal of Kingston Elementary School in Benton Louisiana. During the days of below freezing temperatures, he decided to heat things up by singing and dancing to Bel Biv Devoe's Poison.

"It was cracking me up," one teacher said.

Just hours after posting it, the video took off, getting more than 100,000 views in just a few days.

"It feels great to know what we're doing here each and every day, making a difference, whether I'm a classroom teacher or whatever capacity I'm able to serve in, it's a good feeling to know that you're making a difference," Coleman said.

Coleman says creativity is one of the most important parts of being an educator.

"We have to make sure we are creating experiences for students. Where they are enjoying being here. Not only students but teachers. I want my teachers to enjoy being here because we have a tough task and we're here to change the lives of students," said Coleman.

Some of the teachers were so delighted, they made a rap of their own.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.