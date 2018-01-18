Car jumps curb, hits 2 youths in store parking lot; driver tested

A car ran off a street and struck two children standing beside a van parked at the gas pumps in a convenience store parking lot.

It happened at 3:59 p.m. Thursday at Circle K at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Dean Road in southwest Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

After hitting the youths, the car went back into the street, turned around in the intersection and ran over grass, bushes and the curb before coming to rest in the store parking lot, authorities said.

Both youths have been taken to a hospital, one with moderate injuries. The other's injuries were described as minor.

The car's driver also has been taken to University Health to be tested for drug or alcohol use.

Shreveport police, at one point, had nine units on the scene of the accident.

Two Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a medical emergency at the same location.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

