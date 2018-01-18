Boil advisory issued for Gibsland water customers

A boil advisory was issued Thursday afternoon for water customers served by the Bienville Parish town of Gibsland.

The advisory is due to a chlorine pump failure, Mayor Terry Wilson said.

The part needed to make the repairs has been ordered and should arrive Friday, he added.

He expects the repair itself to be relatively quick work.

But it will take a day to get the chlorine back to an acceptable level once the work is completed, Wilson said.

