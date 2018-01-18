KSLA Investigates: 3 DeSoto deputies caught up in state's widening LACE overtime inquiry

Our investigation found Calvin Braxton threatened a state trooper who arrested his daughter for a DWI in 2015 and had the executive director of the commission fix traffic tickets.

Our investigation found Calvin Braxton threatened a state trooper who arrested his daughter for a DWI in 2015 and had the executive director of the commission fix traffic tickets.

Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket-writing agreement with many local parishes, pending an internal review. The suspension and review result from a FOX 8 undercover investigative series.

Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket-writing agreement with many local parishes, pending an internal review. The suspension and review result from a FOX 8 undercover investigative series.

State Trooper Daryl Thomas makes more money than any other law enforcer in Louisiana - more than any district attorney, police chief, the attorney general, even his boss, the superintendent of state police. Last year taxpayers paid this trooper $240,000. But our undercover surveillance investigation, backed up by timesheets and traffic citations, shows Thomas may not have legally earned much of that money.

State Trooper Daryl Thomas makes more money than any other law enforcer in Louisiana - more than any district attorney, police chief, the attorney general, even his boss, the superintendent of state police. Last year taxpayers paid this trooper $240,000. But our undercover surveillance investigation, backed up by timesheets and traffic citations, shows Thomas may not have legally earned much of that money.

DA Hillar Moore says his office will do the investigation with State Police and, if any criminal violations are found, his office will handle the prosecution.

DA Hillar Moore says his office will do the investigation with State Police and, if any criminal violations are found, his office will handle the prosecution.

Four state troopers were paid a premium of your money, and our evidence suggests they did not deserve it. Three of the four are among the highest-paid employees in Louisiana. Each makes about $200,000 or more every year. But our undercover surveillance investigation found they may not be earning much of that money.

Four state troopers were paid a premium of your money, and our evidence suggests they did not deserve it. Three of the four are among the highest-paid employees in Louisiana. Each makes about $200,000 or more every year. But our undercover surveillance investigation found they may not be earning much of that money.

More fallout from our State of Unrest investigation of four state troopers now under criminal investigation. A local parish district attorney says she refuses to pay the full bill sent to her by State Police for some of those troopers' overtime work.

More fallout from our State of Unrest investigation of four state troopers now under criminal investigation. A local parish district attorney says she refuses to pay the full bill sent to her by State Police for some of those troopers' overtime work.

When we started our undercover investigation, we focused on the LACE program, an overtime detail that allows troopers to write tickets for parish governments and make extra money. But we quickly realized questions about potential payroll fraud extended to regular State Police shifts, funded by every taxpayer in Louisiana.

When we started our undercover investigation, we focused on the LACE program, an overtime detail that allows troopers to write tickets for parish governments and make extra money. But we quickly realized questions about potential payroll fraud extended to regular State Police shifts, funded by every taxpayer in Louisiana.

Our months-long undercover surveillance investigation found Louisiana's highest-paid state trooper may have falsified timesheets, claiming he worked full LACE overtime shifts but instead spending much of that time at his house.

Our months-long undercover surveillance investigation found Louisiana's highest-paid state trooper may have falsified timesheets, claiming he worked full LACE overtime shifts but instead spending much of that time at his house.

Our investigation found four state troopers potentially committing payroll fraud, earning overtime from what's called the LACE detail program while our undercover surveillance found them at home.

Our investigation found four state troopers potentially committing payroll fraud, earning overtime from what's called the LACE detail program while our undercover surveillance found them at home.

When the former State Police superintendent answered our questions in February, Col. Mike Edmonson wasn't being honest. That revelation comes from a new report by the agency Edmonson once led.

When the former State Police superintendent answered our questions in February, Col. Mike Edmonson wasn't being honest. That revelation comes from a new report by the agency Edmonson once led.

Three DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are on administrative leave as a state investigation into possible abuse of an overtime ticket-writing program widens, Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle tells KSLA Investigates.

Watch KSLA News 12 at 5 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

The Louisiana legislative auditor’s office is conducting an investigative audit into the Local Agency Compensated Enforcement (LACE) program, which was designed to enhance safety and traffic enforcement on interstate highways in Louisiana.

Under the program, law enforcement officers could work overtime writing tickets for parish governments and earn extra money.

But following a series of investigative reports by Lee Zurik at our sister station WVUE in New Orleans, the program fell under scrutiny.

Those reports uncovered alleged payroll fraud under the LACE program by three state troopers, leading Col. Kevin Reeves, the Louisiana State Police superintendent, to suspend the program.

Now, according to Arbuckle, the legislative auditor's office is examining the operation of the LACE program in the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office.

“We have actually been working with the auditor’s office,” the sheriff says. “For a better part of a month, they’ve been in and out of here. And I have people working to hand over documents.”

In response to the ongoing audit, Arbuckle says that his office opened its own internal affairs investigation and that inquiry led to three deputies connected to the LACE detail getting placed on administrative leave.

“If I’ve got any deputies who’ve stepped over the line, they will be dealt with swiftly,” the sheriff says.

With the investigative audit and internal affairs probe uncovering potential issues with the LACE program in DeSoto, Arbuckle tells KSLA Investigates that he has asked Louisiana State Police to investigate whether any criminal laws were broken, such as payroll fraud.

“I think an independent investigation is the right thing. That’s why I called the State Police. They’re not in here yet.

"But I am doing everything to let our public know if something happened, I’m calling it out.”

RELATED COVERAGE

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.