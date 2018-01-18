KSLA Investigates: 3 DeSoto deputies caught up in state's widening LACE overtime inquiry

When the former State Police superintendent answered our questions in February, Col. Mike Edmonson wasn't being honest. That revelation comes from a new report by the agency Edmonson once led.More >>
Our investigation found four state troopers potentially committing payroll fraud, earning overtime from what's called the LACE detail program while our undercover surveillance found them at home.More >>
Our months-long undercover surveillance investigation found Louisiana's highest-paid state trooper may have falsified timesheets, claiming he worked full LACE overtime shifts but instead spending much of that time at his house.More >>
When we started our undercover investigation, we focused on the LACE program, an overtime detail that allows troopers to write tickets for parish governments and make extra money. But we quickly realized questions about potential payroll fraud extended to regular State Police shifts, funded by every taxpayer in Louisiana.More >>
More fallout from our State of Unrest investigation of four state troopers now under criminal investigation. A local parish district attorney says she refuses to pay the full bill sent to her by State Police for some of those troopers' overtime work.More >>
Four state troopers were paid a premium of your money, and our evidence suggests they did not deserve it. Three of the four are among the highest-paid employees in Louisiana. Each makes about $200,000 or more every year. But our undercover surveillance investigation found they may not be earning much of that money.More >>
DA Hillar Moore says his office will do the investigation with State Police and, if any criminal violations are found, his office will handle the prosecution.More >>
State Trooper Daryl Thomas makes more money than any other law enforcer in Louisiana - more than any district attorney, police chief, the attorney general, even his boss, the superintendent of state police. Last year taxpayers paid this trooper $240,000. But our undercover surveillance investigation, backed up by timesheets and traffic citations, shows Thomas may not have legally earned much of that money.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket-writing agreement with many local parishes, pending an internal review. The suspension and review result from a FOX 8 undercover investigative series.More >>
Our investigation found Calvin Braxton threatened a state trooper who arrested his daughter for a DWI in 2015 and had the executive director of the commission fix traffic tickets.More >>
