LA DOTD reopens Interstate 49

After hazardous driving conditions closed Interstate 49 earlier this week, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and development have deemed it safe for travel.

The portion of I-49 between MLK Drive (Louisiana Highway 3194) in Shreveport and Mira Myrtis Road at Mira in northern Caddo Parish was closed late Monday because of snow and ice.

On Wednesday, crews opened a portion of I-49 in Shreveport as well as Interstate 220 after crews determined it was safe for motorists.

I-49 North was the last major highway to reopen and the final phase of DOTD's snow and ice plan.

It's a plan that's been developed over the years and is put into place as soon as severe winter weather is in the forecast.

"From the outside, it probably looked chaotic, but the inside works pretty much like a well-oiled machine," said DOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan.

Buchanan says the plan is put into action before the first snowflake even falls with preemptive closures.

"We get a lot of questions about, 'why do you close them so early? Why don't you wait a little bit?' But waiting until the precipitation already happens, by that time it's too late," said Buchanan.

They close the roads that they know will be a problem early on, but Buchanan says people need to be careful about driving past the barricades because they're there for a reason.

Louisiana State Police Troop G was out patrolling and Buchanan says they wrote 41 tickets to people who went around the barricades.

Buchanan says their snow and ice plan went smoothly and credits the timely salt and sand applications to help prevent ice on some of the major roadways.

She says they also worked with other agencies throughout the ArkLaTex.

"That helps us also make determinations on road closures. They let us know what they're seeing and what roads they're planning on closing," Buchanan added.

With the roadways open, one thing drivers need to be aware of is the salt solution that's on the ground.

"Brine solution can cause corrosion. Especial to your brake system and the frame of your vehicle," said Rusty Health with Ashley Automotive. "So this is something that's very important to take care of if you're planning on keeping that vehicle for any time. and to prevent any further damage that it may cause from being left on the vehicle."

Heath says you should wash the underneath of your car off. You can do it yourself or take it to a car wash. He also says you should pay attention to what's dripping from the bottom of your car.



"The stuff that drips off that's clear, that's just melting snow that froze," said Health. "But the stuff that's collecting at your wheelhouse, that's what splashed up off the roadway and froze and that's what you need to watch out for."

Buchanan says the local district will meet in the near future to debrief about how they think things went with the snow and ice plan to see what worked well and what can be improved.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.