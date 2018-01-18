Louisiana Film Prize kicks off its 2018 filmmaking competition

Filmmakers celebrate during the Louisiana Film Prize's 2017 Louisiana Film Prizefest in October. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The winner of the 2017 Louisiana Film Prize is Travis Bible's "Exit Strategy," a short film about how a man living the same day over and over must team up with his brother to prevent a fire. (Source: prizefest.org)

The kickoff party for the 2018 Louisiana Film Prize competition was held Thursday in downtown Shreveport.

The free gathering ran from 6 to 8 p.m. at Central ARTSTATION, 801 Crockett St.

Filmmakers who registered before 7 p.m. were entered in a drawing to win a $1,000 grant.

Carter Carroll won the grant.

“We are over the moon about starting our seventh year," said Chris Lyon, associated director.

"We invite all filmmakers, cast, crew, film enthusiasts and the whole Northwest Louisiana community to celebrate this new year of Film Prize with us."

Louisiana Film Prize, begun in 2012, aims to encourage filmmakers to choose Northwest Louisiana and, more particularly, Shreveport as the site to make their movies and try out new ideas.

It has led to the creation of more than 600 short films along with feature films currently in development.

And the short film competition boasts that it has the world’s largest cash prize - $50,000.

Film Prize Jr. is the newest venture by Film Prize Foundation, the nonprofit behind the Louisiana Film Prize.

"It's a high school film competition, which is fantastic," Lyon said.

Thursday's kickoff is just the start; many more events will lead up to the Louisiana Film Prizefest this summer, Lyon said.

"It really is full throttle for us. And we hope that people can join us not just for tonight but for the other events we have through the spring."

Later In October, 20 finalists will compete for the grand prize of $50,000.

Last year, 127 film crews entered the Louisiana Film Prize.

Voting audiences and judges chose Travis Bible’s “Exit Strategy” as the grand prize winner at the Prize Fest in October.

Teams entering the competition also vied for filmmaking grants, distribution deals and festival appearances as well as acting and other awards.

