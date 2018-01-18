SUSLA campus closed on Thursday

Southern University at Shreveport's main campus closed again due to no heat on Thursday.

Southern University at Shreveport's Metro campus will also be closed Jan. 18.

The university's boilers are not functioning due to extremely cold temperatures overnight.

Crews are working to fix the problem, and are expected to be fixed within hours.

All non-essential personnel will be leaving for the day. All classes have been canceled as well.

Other SUSLA Campuses will remain open on Thursday.

