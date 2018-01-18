Dedication, blessing held Thursday for new CHRISTUS emergency ho - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Dedication, blessing held Thursday for new CHRISTUS emergency hospital in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Community leaders will get a sneak peek at the new CHRISTUS Bossier Emergency Hospital and Imaging Center this morning.

The opening will be held at 10 a.m. and will be attended by Mayor Lo Walker and others to dedicate and bless the new facility. 

The hospital will not open until February. 

