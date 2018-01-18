Fitness Challenge Friday: Celeb Barre

Everyone wants to look like the stars out in Hollywood right? Did you know you could take a class that some of the stars take to keep in shape right here in Shreveport? The Celeb Barre class at Sleek Physique is just one of several classes offered. Celeb Barre class, and I even get a little motivation from a secret weapon. Celeb Barre is a fusion class incorporating arm work, cardio, ballet barre, pilates mat work & yoga stretch with aromatherapy.

For more information and other classes at Sleek Physique visit their website or Facebook page.

Our Fitness Friday food tips detailed how healthy is your fast food meat? For a look at the report card according to eatthis.com click here.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved