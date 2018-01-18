Traffic flowing again on I-49 north in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Traffic flowing again on I-49 north in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Traffic has is flowing again on Interstate 49 north in Shreveport after a wreck.

According to LADOTD, the right lane was blocked.

Congestion reached the E. 70th Street Exit.

