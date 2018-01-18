Traffic flowing again on I-49 north in Shreveport

Traffic has is flowing again on Interstate 49 north in Shreveport after a wreck.

According to LADOTD, the right lane was blocked.

All lanes are open on I-49 North before Kings Hwy. Congestion has reached East 70th Street. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) January 18, 2018

Congestion reached the E. 70th Street Exit.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.