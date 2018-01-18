Jeff: Big warm-up expected over the weekend

Temperatures are slowly going to climb during the rest of the week with a bigger warm-up expected over the weekend.

CLICK HERE to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning live. Download the KSLA News 12 app here.

Today, Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-teens. Sunny skies and above freezing temperatures should melt away the remaining snow.

We'll see afternoon highs in the low 40s. Clouds will return on Friday with highs around 50.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s over the weekend ahead of our next storm system and cold front.

We'll be mostly cloudy Saturday with a few showers possible. Rain chances will ramp up by Sunday afternoon with showers and a few storms likely.

Sunshine and dry weather return early next week with only a slight cool down expected. Daytime highs will drop back into the upper 50s to near 60 with overnight lows back down in the 30s.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.