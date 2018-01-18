1 shot while traveling on Terry Bradshaw Passway

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot while riding in a vehicle on Shreveport's Terry Bradshaw Passway.

Shreveport police got the call at 12:30 a.m. According to Shreveport Police Department's major incident report, three people were traveling east when gunshots rang out, striking one of the passengers.

The car eventually stopped between the Linwood Avenue exit and the Interstate 49 on-ramp.

Police say at this time, they do not have any description of a suspect or vehicle.

Shreveport police are also investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday evening.

It happened on Kenneth Avenue, that's in the Allendale neighborhood.

Police at the scene say that a man is fighting for his life after being shot through his left arm. The bullet then entered his chest.

The gunman was seen running away from the scene.

Anyone with information about either shooting is urged to contact Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

