Youth found safe, police say

FOUND: Police say Cartrez Anderson, 12, of Shreveport, has been located and is safe. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A Shreveport youth has been found and is safe, police report.

Authorities asked for the public's help Monday in locating 12-year-old Cartrez Anderson

At the time, it had been two days since he last was seen at his home in the 1800 block of Looney Street.

Authorities think he ran away.

