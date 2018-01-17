Fire reported at Calumet

Shreveport firefighters responded Wednesday night to a fire at Calumet Specialty Products Partners' lubricants and wax refinery.

It was reported at 9:04 p.m. at the facility on Midway Avenue between Cherokee Street and San Jacinto Avenue, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

The fire involved some type of truck.

No injuries have been reported.

And there is no threat to the public, a Shreveport Fire Department official said.

The city Fire Department had up to 20 units on the scene in support of the refinery's firefighting crew.

City firefighters were responding to residents' reports of hearing some type of explosion.

Calumet officials have yet to confirm whether there was an explosion.

The refinery's personnel will only say that there was some type of steam boiler incident and that the cause has not been determined.

No one was hurt, and all workers have been accounted for, Calumet reports.

The situation was brought under control about 9:22 p.m., Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Clarence Reese said.

Further details about the nature of the incident are not yet available.

Calumet's refinery manufactures paraffinic lubricating oils, waxes, asphalt, gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

