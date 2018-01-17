SWEPCO asking customers to use less power overnight

SWEPCO is asking customers in Stonewall, Kingston and Frierson to conserve power Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

“Electricity load is very high due to the cold weather,” explained Rick Cain, distribution system manager for the area. “Under current electric system conditions, we’re unable to restore power to our neighbors in this area because of the high demand for energy. If everyone in the area could turn off unused lights, set their thermostat lower or put off washing until tomorrow [Thursday], we can get the lights back on for these customers.”

Customers are asked to set thermostats at 68 degrees or cooler so heating systems are not using as much electricity.

Close blinds and curtains to keep heat inside and delay the use of large appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and dryers.

“We understand it’s uncomfortable and inconvenient to turn down the temperature in your home or put off chores for a day, but your efforts will help the power restoration process,” Cain said.

