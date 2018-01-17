Brutally cold weather big challenge for homebound seniors

Thousands of SWEPCO customers throughout the ArkLaTex remained without power for hours today, leaving many to find warmth on their own.

That included many elderly and homebound residents who faced some of the toughest challenges, even interrupting meals normally delivered to their homes.

More than a thousand meals are normally delivered a day in Caddo Parish to homebound seniors. But the brutally cold weather and icy conditions made those Meals on Wheels deliveries impossible the last two days.

"We just decided that we couldn't put the drivers and the volunteers at risk. It was a hard decision because we wanted the seniors to get the meals. We know they really depend on the meals," said Monica Wright the executive director of the Caddo Council on Aging.

She told KSLA News 12 it's simply not possible for their meal delivery staff to check on a thousand clients a day all on their own.

Authorities are urging the public, whether it be friends, family, neighbors to check on elderly residents and also shut-ins, especially at times like this when we had scattered power outages throughout the Shreveport-Bossier City metro area.

"If you're a neighbor, do more than give a call," added Wright. "Walk over next door and just make sure that they're okay."

Since this arctic blast rolled in Monday night, Shreveport fire crews have responded to nearly 400 service calls, many weather-related from car crashes to busted water pipes but so far no reports of seniors overcome by the frigid conditions.

"The fire department has always had the mindset of we'll prepare for the worst and hope for the best. And that's what we did," explained Chief Scott Wolverton.

Even if some seniors have power, they still won't turn on their heating system, for fear of running up a big utility bill. Monica Wright urges their clients to avoid being too frugal when it's freezing outside.

Power outages can be reported to SWEPCO by using the utility's website or by calling toll-free at 1-888- 218-3919.

