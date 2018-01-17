Freezing pipes leave Arklatex residents frustrated

With temperatures below freezing, plumbers in Shreveport say they've been booked solid. They say they've been flooded with calls of water being completely frozen in pipes.

"Had to come in here and turn that water off and that's pretty much all we can do at this point. Turn the water off assess it and then do the same thing at the next job," said Mike Tilton, owner of Tilton Plumbing and Heating.

Tilton says frozen pipes if not thawed correctly could bust. To prevent this, he's advising residents to take certain steps to save them time and money.

"Wrap the pipes. Make sure to leave a faucet dripping that can help. If you have water flowing through, the pipe it can't freeze. If you have piping on the outside walls such as the kitchen sink be sure to open the cabinet and that allows the warm air from the air permeate to the wall and hopefully keep the pipe from freezing that way," Tilton said.

But before it gets bad enough to bust, Barbara Featherston, the director of water and sewage says there are some things you can do.

"Trying to thaw their pipes out don't use torches and things like that that's never a good idea it needs to thaw very slowly which minimizes the potential for pipe breakage," Featherston said.

She says the city has been working with residents who bear the brunt of the cold.

"Because of the weather we're not cutting people off for non-payment. We normally do that Monday through Thursday but with the weather, we don't cut anybody off we've suspended those operations," Featherston added.

Standing in bone-chilling temperatures, Tilton says the cold weather has his business on fire.

"It's good for business I can't complain. We are going to be blowing and going into the night everyday."

The city expects more pipes to thaw and possibly bust as temperatures rise.

