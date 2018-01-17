Gunman robs credit union branch inside Shreveport grocery

Police are looking for the male who robbed a grocery store in Shreveport.

It happened around 10:30 Wednesday morning at the Carter Federal Credit Union branch inside the Kroger on Youree Drive.

Authorities say the robber jumped across the counter, pointed a gun at a clerk then demanded money.

He ran out of Kroger with an undisclosed amount of money then drove away in a Chevrolet pickup.

The gunman was wearing a mask, a black hoodie and grey jogging pants.

Investigators were working to access video on store security cameras.

