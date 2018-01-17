Another car goes airborne, hits a building, this time in ETX

The impact caused major damage to the building and sent the driver to a hospital for treatment of what authorities said appeared to be minor injuries. (Source: Marshall, Texas, Police Department)

Authorities say the driver of this Nissan Sentra lost control of the car, causing it to go airborne and crash into a vacant building in the 100 block of West Grand Avenue in Marshall, Texas. (Source: Marshall, Texas, Police Department)

It happened Sunday in California.

The dash cam on a bus caught a car going airborne and crashing into second-floor dentist's office.

Three days later, while perhaps not as dramatically, a car went airborne and crashed into a vacant building in East Texas.

Authorities say one person was hurt in the wreck about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Grand Avenue in Marshall.

That's near North Washington Avenue.

Police in California say the driver in that wreck was speeding when his vehicle hit a center median and made the car go airborne.

Marshall police suspect that speed and, perhaps, black ice may have been factors in the wreck in their city.

"Preliminary reports suggest that the driver of a Nissan Sentra was traveling east on West Grand Avenue at an unsafe speed for the current road conditions when the driver lost control" of the car, Marshall police spokeswoman Kelly Colvin said.

The driver was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall for treatment of what authorities said appeared to be minor injuries.

The impact of the car caused major damage to the building.

"Drivers are again urged to please slow down during these winter weather conditions," Colvin said. "While the roads are significantly better than Tuesday, black ice continues to be problematic on the roadways."

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.