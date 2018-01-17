DeSoto Parish resident accused of stabbing man multiple times

BOOKED: Dylan D. Johnson, 22, of Gloster, one count of attempted second-degree murder (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

A DeSoto Parish man is recovering and another is in jail in the wake of a stabbing.

It happened about 11:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Meadow Drive in Gloster, a community along Louisiana Highway 5 about 6 miles east of Keachi.

Deputies responding to a 911 call about someone bleeding found a man who had been stabbed multiple times, DeSoto Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle said.

The wounded man's identity has not yet been released.

Authorities detained 22-year-old Dylan D. Johnson, of Gloster, in the area.

He reportedly admitted to the deputies that he had stabbed the man.

Detectives later interviewed Johnson at the Sheriff's Office.

He then was booked into DeSoto Parish Detention Center on one count of attempted second-degree murder and as a fugitive.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.