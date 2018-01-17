Travel Alert: DOTD crews are working hard to reopen up I-220 and I-49

LA DOTD officials deem Interstate 49 through Shreveport and through the northern part of Caddo Parish as well as Interstate 220 in its entirety still unsafe for travel.

The public information officer for LA DOTD, Erin Buchanan, said crews are working as fast as they can to make the interstates safe. Right now, there is no estimated timeline for when they will reopen.

"Some spots look great, but on the bridges and overpasses, we still have some snow and ice accumulation in place," Buchanan said. "We are working to get that to a place where it is safe to open up and we are working as quickly as possible to do that."

#Shreveport District - Crews are breaking down & treating ice on bridges/overpasses. This is the Red River bridge on I-220, working to get the roadway open. @La_DOTD pic.twitter.com/tIXABHwcer — Erin Buchanan (@ErinBNews) January 17, 2018

Crews are salting the roadways as well as using trucks to break up the snow and ice accumulations. Buchanan is still urging people to use caution when driving on open roads, especially on bridges and overpasses where there could still be slick spots.

Despite all the sunshine Wednesday afternoon, temperatures across most of the area won't warm above freezing and temperatures are expected to tumble back into the teens and 20s tonight.

"Refreeze is always a concern, especially when there is still moisture on the roadways, but that is why we continue to put the salt treatment down. It helps with the deicing process and it helps with refreezing," said Buchanan.

"Once we get to the point where the roads are safe for travel, we are also confident we are going to be okay with refreezing," she said.

Buchanan is also warning drivers to not ignore the road closed signs.

"The road is not closed for an inconvenience. It has been deemed unsafe for travel," Buchanan said. "We just want to remind everybody that you will likely get a citation if you get caught driving around the road closed barricade."

Buchanan several people were issued citations for driving on I-220 this morning.

Even when I-220 and I-49 reopen, Buchanan said DOTD scouts will continue to monitor road conditions.

