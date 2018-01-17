Several schools to reopen Thursday, but some will not

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Interstate 220 was reopened Wednesday evening. So was the stretch of Interstate 49 between Interstate 20 and Louisiana Highway 3132.

Interstate 220 was reopened Wednesday evening. So was the stretch of Interstate 49 between Interstate 20 and Louisiana Highway 3132.

Ice and snow still can be seen along Interstate 220 in Bossier and Caddo parishes. The roadway that traverses Red River and Cross Lake remains closed. (Source: LaDOTD)

Ice and snow still can be seen along Interstate 220 in Bossier and Caddo parishes. The roadway that traverses Red River and Cross Lake remains closed. (Source: LaDOTD)

Several schools and centers in the ArkLaTex are set to reopen Thursday and return to their normal schedules.

That is, except Herndon Magnet School in Belcher.

Water service to that campus is frozen, so it will not reopen Thursday, Caddo School District spokeswoman Mary Nash-Wood said.

"Much of the community surrounding the campus is dealing with the same difficult circumstances."

All other Caddo campuses will resume normal activities Thursday.

Also closed Thursday will be Central School Corp. in Grand Cane. But that closure is due to a flu outbreak, not the winter storm, school officials there said.

Also remaining closed Thursday are at least one Arkansas and two East Texas school districts.

They include Fouke School District in Arkansas and Atlanta ISD in Texas.

And an Avinger ISD official says there will be no classes in that district Thursday due to ice on roadways and Friday because that is an optional day.

But nearby in East Texas, classes will be held in Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD. Staffers there will report at 9 a.m. Thursday. Students are to report at 10 a.m.

Across the border in Louisiana, Red River Parish is among school districts that announced Wednesday afternoon that their classes will resume Thursday.

All Red River Parish Public Schools will be open tomorrow, Thurs, Jan 18th. All schools will operate their normal hours tomorrow. — Red River Schools (@RRPPSofLA) January 17, 2018

Bossier public schools spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said her district's school resource officers and transportation department employees report that rural roadways are clear and passable.

With no further precipitation in the forecast, Bossier Parish school buses will run at their regular times Thursday morning.

Bailes went on to say they are working closely with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Bossier Parish Police Jury to ensure bridges and overpasses are being sanded/salted in preparation for Thursday.

Contingency plans are in place for roads and bridges that could pose problems in the morning, Bailes said.

In the event that a roadway remains closed, she said, buses will be rerouted to pick up students.

Bossier also will place mechanics and spare buses at various locations throughout the parish early Thursday morning in case of mechanical problems.

Other schools and centers that are set to reopen Thursday include:

Bethel Christian School

Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City

Cedar Creek School in Ruston

Elysian Fields ISD in Elysian Fields, Texas

Grambling State University (Spring 2018 registration continues via Banner and is extended on campus through Friday)

Jefferson, TX, ISD will reopen at 10 a.m. Buses will run on two-hour delay.

Lincoln Parish public schools

Lincoln Preparatory School

Louisiana Tech University

Montessori School of Ruston

New Living Word School

Pewitt CISD in Omaha, TX, will reopen at 10 a.m. with buses on a 2-hour delay

Southern University in Shreveport

Texarkana, Ark., ISD

Texas State Technical College in Marshall, Texas

Webster Parish public schools

Most parish local/municipal government offices were open Wednesday and will be open Thursday as well.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.