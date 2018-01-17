Texarkana VA clinic rescheduling appointments due to water outag - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Texarkana VA clinic rescheduling appointments due to water outage

(Source: US Department of Veterans Affairs) (Source: US Department of Veterans Affairs)
TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) -

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center has announced that the Texarkana VA clinic is rescheduling appointments set for Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, employees are calling veterans with appointments scheduled for today and Thursday to reschedule.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly