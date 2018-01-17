NEW RECORD: Many places broke or tied their record low Wednesday morning

Wednesday morning was beyond cold in the ArkLaTex — it was freezing.
Shreveport bottomed out at 12 degrees. This is the coldest Shreveport has been in 22 years. The last time Shreveport hit 12 degrees was on January 6, 1996.
Although we were very close, Shreveport did not break or tie its record low for January, 17. The record low in Shreveport for January 17 is 11 degrees, set in 1980.
The map below shows lows around the ArkLaTex.
Here is a list of all the locations that broke or tied their record low for January 17:
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.
Charges for the children's parents that may include torture and child endangerment could come Wednesday and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, authorities said.More >>
Charges for the children's parents that may include torture and child endangerment could come Wednesday and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, authorities said.More >>
The suspect currently faces “peeping Tom” charges, but because children were recorded, police say there could be additional charges.More >>
The suspect currently faces “peeping Tom” charges, but because children were recorded, police say there could be additional charges.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in an Ohio courtroom when a fight broke out.More >>
Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in an Ohio courtroom when a fight broke out.More >>
An 84-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night in a house with no working heat.More >>
An 84-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night in a house with no working heat.More >>