NEW RECORD: Many places broke or tied their record low Wednesday morning

Wednesday morning was beyond cold in the ArkLaTex — it was freezing.

Shreveport bottomed out at 12 degrees. This is the coldest Shreveport has been in 22 years. The last time Shreveport hit 12 degrees was on January 6, 1996.

Although we were very close, Shreveport did not break or tie its record low for January, 17. The record low in Shreveport for January 17 is 11 degrees, set in 1980.

The map below shows lows around the ArkLaTex.

Here is a list of all the locations that broke or tied their record low for January 17:

Texarkana: New Record — 6 degrees (2018). Old Record: 11 degrees (1981)

6 degrees (2018). Old Record: 11 degrees (1981) Monroe: Tied — 12 degrees (2018 and 1982)

12 degrees (2018 and 1982) El Dorado: New Record — 3 degrees (2018). Old Record: 8 degrees (1982)

— 3 degrees (2018). Old Record: 8 degrees (1982) Longview: New Record — 8 degrees (2018). Old Record: 16 degrees (1957)

8 degrees (2018). Old Record: 16 degrees (1957) Tyler: New Record — 10 degrees (2018). Old Record: 11 (1957)

