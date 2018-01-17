LifeShare Blood Center: wintry weather, flu causes low blood supply levels

LifeShare Blood Center is asking anyone who can to donate blood to a LifeShare center or blood drive. (Source: LifeShare Blood Centers)

LifeShare Blood Center is asking anyone who can to donate blood to a LifeShare center or blood drive.

In a release from the blood center spokeswoman Tina Martinez says the current blood supply can only last two days.

The release went on to say blood supplies are at a critical level due to the weather delays and recent flu epidemic.

LifeShare employees are urging anyone who can to donate to help save a life.

Following a number of weather-related blood drive cancellations, operations are returning to normal after a late opening Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. and LifeShare is also opening this Sunday to accommodate more donors.

“Unfortunately, this problem is not unique to our area. Many blood centers across the nation are facing the same challenges, which underscores the importance of donations right here in our community for our own family, friends, and even ourselves when a life-saving blood transfusion is necessary,” said Tina Martinez the Executive Director of Marketing and Communications for LifeShare Blood Center.

Local LifeShare hours this week:

8910 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

1523 Doctors Drive., Bossier City

Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday,11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

1321 College Drive, Texarkana

Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

LifeShare Blood Center regularly supplies blood components to more than 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas and South Arkansas.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.