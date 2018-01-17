Thousands of SWEPCO customers without power following mechanical failure

Outages can be reported to AEP-SWEPCO by using the utility's website, swepco.com, or by calling toll-free at (888) 218-3919. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Thousands of SWEPCO customers throughout the ArkLaTex are without power on Wednesday morning and crews are working to restore services.

According to SWEPCO's power outage page, over 9,000 customers are without power, with 14 power outages reported in the Shreveport-Bossier area totaling 3,227 homes, residences and businesses without power.

According to SWEPCO Spokesman Peter Main, the outage in Shreveport is due to a failure at a substation in the Southeast part of the city.

"Crews are working to make repairs right now," Main said. He went on to say that the Bossier City-Haughton outages are scattered throughout the area and do not have a cause for those at this time.

#SWEPCO crews are working in the extreme cold in AR, LA, and TX to restore service as safely and quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience as we work to restore power to approximately 8,000 customers. pic.twitter.com/Kg0mfG9OVw — SWEPCO News (@SWEPCoNews) January 17, 2018

Six outages are reported around the Keithville area, with nearly 3,000 without power. Nearly 900 are without with power near the Mansfield area.

Main said he did not have an estimated time for when services would be restored in the Shreveport-Bossier Area. However, he did say that customers wanting up-to-date information can check on SWEPCO's outage map, which will be updated as soon as possible.

