Utility box causes electrical house fire

Two Shreveport residents are recuperating after they woke up to a find their home on fire Wednesday morning.

The fire happened just after 2 a.m. at a house in the 500 block of Harrison Street.

Firefighters say an electrical utility box caught fire and the two people inside the home got out after smelling smoke.

Firefighters reportedly had the blaze under control in about ten minutes.

The house had some wall and attic damage from the fire.

The home is without electricity at this time.

