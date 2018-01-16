Snowfall totals from Monday night through Tuesday morning

Widespread snow fell across the ArkLaTex Monday night into Tuesday morning. Much of the area received at least 1-2 inches. Locations in the far northern and southern ArkLaTex saw less than an inch. The heaviest snowfall of 3" or more was mostly centered near and just south of I-30 across northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. The snow in Shreveport was the first measurable snowfall since March of 2015.

Here's a sampling of snow totals from across the area. Thank you to our Facebook followers as well as the National Weather Service in Shreveport for providing the numbers below.

SE Oklahoma

0.1" Broken Bow

0.3" Tom



SW Arkansas

1.0" Ashdown

1.8" Buckner

2.0" Bradley

0.1" De Queen

3.0" Hope

3.5" Magnolia

2.0" Nashville

3.0" Prescott

3.0" Texarkana



NW Louisiana

0.2" Arcadia

2.0" Benton

2.0" Blanchard

2.3" Bossier City

1.0" Coushatta

3.0" Doyline

3.0" Elm Grove

0.2" Goldonna

1.5" Greenwood

3.0" Haughton

2.0" Homer

1.3" Keithville

2.0" Lisbon

1.0" Mansfield

2.5" Mooringsport

1.0" Natchitoches

0.1" Many

2.0" Minden

1.6" Plain Dealing

2.0" Princeton

2.0" Quitman

1.3" Ruston

2.0" Red Chute

1.8" Shreveport Regional Airport

0.8" Shreveport-Southern Hills

0.1" Zwolle



East Texas

3.0" Atlanta

2.8" Avinger

2.0" Carthage

0.5" Center

2.5" Daingerfield

0.7" Dekalb

1.5" Douglasville

2.0" Gladewater

2.0" Harleton

1.5" Hallsville

0.2" Hemphill

3.4" Hughes Springs

2.0" Jefferson

1.5" Jonesville

3.0" Leary

1.0" Mount Pleasant

1.1" New Boston

2.0" Pittsburg

3.5" Scottsville

3.0" Wake Village

