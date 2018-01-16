City offices, transportation open during winter weather

There are multiple places closed Wednesday due to winter weather conditions, but here are a few places that will remain open.

SporTran and Public Works are planning to resume limited bus service and trash collection starting at 11 a.m.

Solid waste crews will resume trash collection Wednesday for Monday’s customers and work throughout the week to get the collection back on schedule.

City offices will not affect public safety operations, as fire and police personnel will continue to be on duty as emergencies happen.

Over in Marshall, city employees and all City of Marshall offices and facilities will open at 10 a.m.

The Work Session meeting of the Caddo Parish Commission will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Government Plaza.

Harrison County Office's will be open starting at 10 a.m.

To see a full list of school and business closures, click here.

