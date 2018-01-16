Overturned tractor-trailer on I-20 near Minden

Louisiana State Police are working with Minden police officers to clear the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover in Webster Parish.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon, just west of LA 531 (Exit 49), according to a Facebook post.

No word on any injuries at this time.

Westbound lanes were closed for a short period of time during the recovery of this vehicle.

All lanes are open I-20 West at LA 531 (near Minden). Congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) January 16, 2018

