Shreveport-Bossier restaurants delivering in winter weather

With the wintry weather hitting the Shreveport-Bossier City area many people are wondering which restaurants are delivering.

A representative from the Waitr App says about 80 percent of their restaurants in the area have decided to close so they have paused their delivery services for the time being. The representative went on to say they will reevaluate road conditions and reconsider the pause at around 2 p.m.

KSLA News 12 crews called a few other restaurants and compiled a short list:

Jason's Deli in Shreveport NOT delivering

Johnny's Pizza on Gilbert is delivering

Johnny's Pizza on North Market is NOT delivering

Johnny's Pizza on Barksdale Blvd is delivering on a case by case basis

Johnny's Pizza on Benton Road is NOT delivering

Johnny's Pizza on South Airline is NOT delivering

Papa John's on Mansfield is NOT delivering

Papa John's on Pines Road is NOT currently delivering

currently delivering Papa John's on Youree Drive is only delivering up to 2 miles

Papa John's on Airline Drive is delivering

Pizza Hut on Kings Hwy is NOT delivering

delivering Pizza Hut on Benton Road is NOT delivering

delivering Pizza Hut on Stockwell Road is delivering

Pizza Hut on E Bert Kouns is NOT delivering

Locations are subject to change their delivery status. If you know of a restaurant not listed you can email us at ksla@ksla.com.

Anyone wanting to place an order for delivery from a location not listed can call the restaurant directly for more information.

