Springhill police find missing teen

Springhill Police Department say a teenager that was missing since Sunday has been found.

Police say 17-year-old Macy Murphy left her parents' house to go meet a friend and never returned home.

She was last seen driving a 2013 black Camaro with the Louisiana license plate 729ACH and a dent on the front side fender.

Police believe she may be with a 31-year-old Ryan Young from Claiborne Parish.

Police reported on Tuesday around 1 p.m. that Murphy had been located.

