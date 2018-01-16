At least 1 injured in Bossier City shooting

This morning around 06:25am, Bossier City Police Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male lying in the parking lot of the Starbucks, 1979 Airline Drive. (Source: Marie Waxel/ KSLA News 12)

Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent at least one person to the hospital Tuesday morning.

In a release Bossier City police spokesman Sgt. Brian Griffith says at around 6:25 a.m. a man was found in the shrubs at the Starbucks on Airline Drive near Interstate 20 with a gunshot wound to the head.

Bossier City Detectives were called to the scene and found a firearm with the victim.

Detectives also found tracks in the overnight snow that showed only one set of footprints towards the victim.

At this time the information is leading investigators to believe that this is a possible suicide attempt.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.