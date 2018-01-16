Woman robbed at gunpoint buying Xbox

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for the man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint when she went to buy a video game console from him.

Police say it happened just before 1 p.m. Monday afternoon in the 2700 block of Hoyte Drive.

The woman told police she met up with the man at a restaurant to buy an Xbox One but followed him back to the house on Hoyte Drive to make sure it worked.

When they got to the house police say the man tried to grab the woman's wallet. She grabbed it back from him, but that's when he pulled out a gun and took it back, according to reports.

The gunman then reportedly took off in a white Chevy.

The woman told police the gunman fired several shots from the vehicle as he drove off.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

