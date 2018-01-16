I-20 West open again after wreck causes lane closures

All westbound lanes of Interstate 20 at Common Street are back open after a four-vehicle wreck caused lanes to close for hours.

Police say the accident appears to be weather-related.

Three cars and an 18-wheeler were involved in the accident, according to Shreveport Police.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, according to the Shreveport Fire Department but authorities say there are no major injuries.

Authorities say the bridge over the Red River near Spring and Common Streets is iced over and they are advising people to avoid the area.

Red River bridge over I-20 is reportedly covered in ice. On ramps to Interstate 20 at Market Street are closed due to crash and ice. — ShreveportPolice (@ShreveportPD) January 16, 2018

