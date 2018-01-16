Wind Chill Advisory in effect until Noon Tuesday

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for portions of the ArkLaTex until Noon Tuesday. Bitterly cold arctic air will continue to settle into the area tonight. Temperatures falling into the 20s coupled with a strong north wind of 15-20 mph will produce dangerous wind chills that could be as low as single digits early Tuesday morning. Frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes to any exposed skin.

