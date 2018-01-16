Police seek help finding youth

MISSING: Cartrez Anderson, 12, of Shreveport, stands 5’7” tall and weighs 115 pounds. He last was seen wearing a long-sleeve, pink and black jacket and blue jeans. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

It's been two days since a Shreveport youth was seen at his home in the 1800 block of Looney Street.

And wintry weather is impacting the ArkLaTex.

Now Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help locating 12-year-old Cartrez Anderson.

Authorities think he ran away.

Anderson stands 5’7” tall and weighs 115 pounds.

He last was seen Saturday wearing a long-sleeve, pink and black jacket and blue jeans, according to a post on the Police Department's Facebook page.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-7020.

