Road closures in the ArkLaTex

"Road Closed" signs are going up on a section of I-49 between Shreveport and Mira. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12) "Road Closed" signs are going up on a section of I-49 between Shreveport and Mira. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
Major parts of Interstate 49 are closed in Shreveport due to winter weather.

This closure includes the northbound lanes of I-49 between Bert Kouns and I-20, as well as the southbound lanes from I-20 to LA 3132 (Inner Loop Expressway). 

Interstate 220 is also closed.

A  section of Interstate 49 in Caddo Parish was closed late Monday evening.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says it has closed the stretch of more than 25 miles between MLK Drive (Louisiana Highway 3194) in Shreveport and Mira Myrtis Road at Mira in northern Caddo Parish.

Southbound traffic is being detoured at I-49 at Mira Myrtis Road about 5.5 miles south of the Arkansas line.

Northbound traffic can access I-49 at its interchanges at Mira Myrtis Road and Rodessa Ida Road (Louisiana Highway 168), the highway department reports.

