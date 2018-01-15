Road closures in the ArkLaTex

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The possibility of a snow day has more than just students singing in one East Texas school district.

The possibility of a snow day has more than just students singing in one East Texas school district.

Marshall, Texas, ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson takes a unique approach to announce the closure of his schools Jan. 16 due to the threat of wintry weather. (Source: Twitter)

Marshall, Texas, ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson takes a unique approach to announce the closure of his schools Jan. 16 due to the threat of wintry weather. (Source: Twitter)

Shreveport officials say they are ready to deal with any winter storm and urge residents to do their part to ensure their safety.

Shreveport officials say they are ready to deal with any winter storm and urge residents to do their part to ensure their safety.

Mayor Ollie Tyler says Shreveport is ready for whatever old man winter throws its way. (Source: KSLA)

Mayor Ollie Tyler says Shreveport is ready for whatever old man winter throws its way. (Source: KSLA)

"Road Closed" signs are going up on a section of I-49 between Shreveport and Mira. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Major parts of Interstate 49 are closed in Shreveport due to winter weather.

This closure includes the northbound lanes of I-49 between Bert Kouns and I-20, as well as the southbound lanes from I-20 to LA 3132 (Inner Loop Expressway).

Interstate 220 is also closed.

I-220 is closed in both directions due to winter weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) January 16, 2018

A section of Interstate 49 in Caddo Parish was closed late Monday evening.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says it has closed the stretch of more than 25 miles between MLK Drive (Louisiana Highway 3194) in Shreveport and Mira Myrtis Road at Mira in northern Caddo Parish.

Southbound traffic is being detoured at I-49 at Mira Myrtis Road about 5.5 miles south of the Arkansas line.

Northbound traffic can access I-49 at its interchanges at Mira Myrtis Road and Rodessa Ida Road (Louisiana Highway 168), the highway department reports.

I-49 remains closed in both directions from Martin Luther King Drive to Mira Myrtis Road due to winter weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use US 71 as an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) January 16, 2018

Click here to learn more about the latest on Louisiana road conditions.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.