Possibility of snow day has ETX schools superintendent singing

Add Interstate 220 to the list of road closed due to wintry weather. A section of Interstate 49 in Caddo Parish was closed earlier this evening.More >>
Add Interstate 220 to the list of road closed due to wintry weather. A section of Interstate 49 in Caddo Parish was closed earlier this evening.More >>
Shreveport officials say they are ready to deal with any winter storm and urge residents to do their part to ensure their safety.More >>
Shreveport officials say they are ready to deal with any winter storm and urge residents to do their part to ensure their safety.More >>
Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.More >>
Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.More >>
The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.More >>
The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>