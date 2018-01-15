Possibility of snow day has ETX schools superintendent singing - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Possibility of snow day has ETX schools superintendent singing

Marshall, Texas, ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson takes a unique approach to announce the closure of his schools Jan. 16 due to the threat of wintry weather. (Source: Twitter) Marshall, Texas, ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson takes a unique approach to announce the closure of his schools Jan. 16 due to the threat of wintry weather. (Source: Twitter)

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) -

The possibility of a snow day has more than just students singing in one East Texas school district.

Marshall ISD Superintendent took a cue from Dolly Parton's "Jolene" to announce the closure of his district's schools Tuesday.

