Possibility of snow day has ETX schools superintendent singing

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Shreveport officials say they are ready to deal with any winter storm and urge residents to do their part to ensure their safety.

Mayor Ollie Tyler says Shreveport is ready for whatever old man winter throws its way. (Source: KSLA)

Add Interstate 220 to the list of road closed due to wintry weather. A section of Interstate 49 in Caddo Parish was closed earlier this evening.

"Road Closed" signs are going up on a section of I-49 between Shreveport and Mira. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Marshall, Texas, ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson takes a unique approach to announce the closure of his schools Jan. 16 due to the threat of wintry weather. (Source: Twitter)

The possibility of a snow day has more than just students singing in one East Texas school district.

Marshall ISD Superintendent took a cue from Dolly Parton's "Jolene" to announce the closure of his district's schools Tuesday.

