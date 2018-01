It serves as a global impact initiative where more than 10,000 meals were packaged at Northside Elementary. (Source: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority)

An ArkLaTex sorority spent Monday extending a helping hand as a day of service to those in need throughout the community.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated local chapter, Sigma Rho Omega, hosted a community impact day called Rise Against Hunger.

It serves as a global impact initiative where more than 10,000 meals were packaged at Northside Elementary.

The meals consisted of rice, dehydrated vegetables and vitamins.

Aetna Better Health and other organizations helped with the initiative.

