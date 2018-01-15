ArkLaTex fraternity holding 'Make a Dream' contest

An ArkLaTex fraternity is holding a contesting for high school students asking what are their dreams.

The Delta Upsilon Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated is accepting a 3-5 page essay on what your goals are and how those goals will impact the African American community.

The submission deadline is Friday, Jan. 26.

The winner will be announced Saturday, Feb. 3.

The contest is for high school students of any age.

The winner gets a $300 prize.

Anybody interested can send their essay to overseerlacey@newlifefghow.org.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.